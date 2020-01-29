First look inside new Rochester city center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re getting a first look inside the new Development Services and Infrastructure Center in Rochester.

Construction began on the former Think Bank building, located on West River Parkway, in 2018. It was purchased by the city in 2016.

Now it’s almost completely move-in ready with city workers set to open the building to the community next week.

Project supervisor Christopher Johnson said, “We've had guys here up to 15 hours a day trying to get this thing done so the city can move in.”

The building will house public works, community development and the building safety department. Budget & CIP analyst Noloan Schild says having all three agencies in one building will streamline operations.

Schild explained, “The purpose of having them together will increase efficiencies and make a better experience for customers who are coming in. They don't have to go to multiple locations they can come to one central location.”

Construction is still underway on a new two-level police department building consisting of a lower level garage and upper level office space for around 200 department members. It’s scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

“We are on time and as of right now under budget,” said Johnson.

However, for right now, Schild says the focus is on welcoming city workers into their new home.

He added, “I think you can see, and I think the teams will see, that the renovations are definitely worth it.”