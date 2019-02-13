First guilty plea in Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police said they found a meth lab is now pleading guilty.

Douglas Ray Howard, 55 of Rochester, was charged with 5th degree drug possession after the December 11, 2018, search of a house in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW in Rochester. Police say drug paraphernalia and 80 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Howard’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

He was one of seven people arrested. Of the others:

Tony Earl Tri, 41 of Rochester – Set to stand trial July 22 for 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann, 39 of Rochester –Trial scheduled for June 24 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic syringes.

David Patrick Fournier, 51 of Owatonna – Due to stand trial March 18 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic syringes.

Robert Sonnenberg, Anne Jessen-Ford, and Jessica Kuhlmann have not entered pleads to 5th degree drug possession and other charges.