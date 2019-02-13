Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

First guilty plea in Rochester drug bust

Police said they found a meth lab.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after police said they found a meth lab is now pleading guilty.

Douglas Ray Howard, 55 of Rochester, was charged with 5th degree drug possession after the December 11, 2018, search of a house in the 3500 block of 21st Avenue NW in Rochester. Police say drug paraphernalia and 80 grams of methamphetamine were found.
Howard’s sentencing is scheduled for March 25.

He was one of seven people arrested. Of the others:

Tony Earl Tri, 41 of Rochester – Set to stand trial July 22 for 1st degree sale and 1st degree possession of drugs.

Jessica Ann Kuhlmann, 39 of Rochester –Trial scheduled for June 24 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic syringes.

David Patrick Fournier, 51 of Owatonna – Due to stand trial March 18 for 5th degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic syringes.

Robert Sonnenberg, Anne Jessen-Ford, and Jessica Kuhlmann have not entered pleads to 5th degree drug possession and other charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events