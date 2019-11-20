First federal sentence in southeast Minnesota meth ring

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first federal sentence is handed down in a meth distribution ring in southeastern Minnesota.

Mason Paul Stuhldreher was given 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. He’s actually the second person to be sentenced in this case. Authorities say Sthuldreher’s girlfriend Brittany Abernathy pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to aiding an offender to avoid arrest. She got two years of supervised probation.

Stuhldreher, Abernathy, Matthew Hines, Jake Scrabeck, and Jaime Aguirre-Rea were all arrested in April after the Rochester Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit found around five pounds of meth in February. Court documents state Aguirre-Rea brought meth from the Twin Cities to Hines in Rochester and Hines then distributed it to Scrabeck and Stuhldreher. Prosecutors say the drug ring operated from at least as early as December 2018 through February 2019.

Hines, Scrabeck, and Aguirre-Rea have also pleaded guilty to a federal charges of conspiracy to distribute meth. Hines’ sentencing is set for January 31, 2020. Sentencing hearings have not been scheduled for Scrabeck and Aguirre-Rea.