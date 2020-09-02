First day of school for RPS: Masks are required, social distancing in place

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s the day parents, students and teachers have been waiting for – Rochester Public schools are back in session.

Returning to school may have many kids and parents feeling like Riverside Central Elementary school student Kailana Bailey.

“Nervous, excited… so excited!”

There is a wide mix of emotions as parents drop-off their kids for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Mother Stacey Parker said, “I'm feeling excited he's back in school. It's a lot better than all online that's for sure.”

Principal Matt Ruzek says in his more than 20 years in education this back to school day is a first for him. He tells KIMT News 3 that anxiety is really high but teachers have missed their students are are excited to welcome them back.

Ruzek explained, “There's a ton of anxiety and stress because they want to do it well and we want to continue to be here and we want to continue to be here and we want to continue to be working with our families. So, ready is kind of a loaded word. We're ready in some aspects and then others we just have to see how it goes and then learn and build from there.”

While the Rochester Public School District has put safety measures in place there are still some concerns about how well kids will follow them.

Mother of two Brenda Bailey explained, “Making sure the kids keep their distance from each other because they're kids. They love to play together, and have fun together and touch each other.”

Riverside Elementary students will receive face-to-face institution two days per week and distance learning three days per week but some families would prefer to see a full return to the classroom.

“I just want everything to go back to normal. Five days a week and Saturday, Sunday off,” said Tyrell Bailey.

At Riverside about 130 students will be in the building at a time as students will be rotating.

Ruzek says the district’s primary focus is the safety of the students and plans are in place from the classrooms to the playground.

He added, “We have a plan and we've said our plan is written in chalk because it's going to change as things happen. That part is scary but at the same time we know that it's what's necessary for not only the safety of our kids and families but for the safety of our staff. They're important to us too. “

There will also be guidance counselors and social workers on staff.

At the end of the day kids are simply glad to get back into the classroom and focus on the important things.

Kailana added, “Making new friends and learning!”