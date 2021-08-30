First day of school for Med City highschoolers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The alarm clocks are going off, the binders and folders are looking brand new, and all of Rochester's high schoolers headed back to school for the first day of classes. To kick off the school year the seniors held a little pep rally to welcome the freshmen.

"We feel really good about being back. The kids are really excited about being here," says principal Troy Prigge.

This will be the first school year with full in-person learning since the start of the pandemic. Cecelia Backus is glad to be back in the building again.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all my friends who I haven't seen in a couple of years and meeting new friends, meeting everyone since I haven't been in the building yet."

Today was Backus's first time inside Mayo High School in over a year. Her father is happy to see his daughter return to a full school year of in-person learning. He took a break from work to drop her off.

"It's been a while. She did online school all of last year so this is her first day back in a while. It's exciting and I think we're ready for a new challenge."

Assistant principal Carrie Ekert Haakenson isn't just glad to be back herself. She's also thrilled her children will be receiving an in-person education again.

"I do have a ninth-grader and a junior here at Mayo High School. They were ready to be back in person with their classmates. We set up lots of mitigation strategies to keep people safe and together. We really believe we're stronger together and want to make a great year for every student."

All students and staff will be required to mask up. Tomorrow will be the first day for all RPS middle schoolers. From now until September 1, student conference days will be the drill for the elementary schools.