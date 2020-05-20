Clear

First day of nursing home employee testing by strike team

People who work at care home facilities lined up to get swabbed at the North Iowa Events Center

Posted: May 20, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The first day of mass testing of nursing home employees has come and gone in Cerro Gordo County.

They opened up this morning at 10 a.m. and all throughout the day there was a steady stream of people lining up to get tested.  The Iowa National Guard was on hand to set up the testing area and provide traffic control at the test site.

During a press conference this afternoon, the head of Heritage and Oakwood care centers gave an update on testing at his facilities in the couty.  Testing was completed for employees in Oakwood and they hope to have the employees at Heritage tested by the end of the week.  No cases of coronavirus have been found at either facility so far.  Dr. Samuel Stanton says the state of Iowa has done a great job trying to keep COVID-19 from becoming a huge problem in care centers.

"We have 55 senior care facilities around the state and so what we're seeing in Cerro Gordo County is really relfective of what is happening in a lot of other counties around the state which is really a kind of surge of resources," said Dr. Stanton.

Testing will resume at the North Iowa Events Center on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

