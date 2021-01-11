First day of legislative session in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's the first day back on the job for lawmakers in the Hawkeye state, as the Iowa legislature gets back into session.

There was the usual swearing in of new members of the House and Senate like in years past. Still the issues of the pandemic are looming large over the first day.

About 200 people showed up in the capitol rotunda to protest the state's mask mandate. The demonstration was peaceful.

Democratic Representative Todd Prichard said it was easy to see the stepped-up presence of Iowa State Patrol at the capitol, in light of the events in our nation's capitol last week.

While some Republican lawmakers chose not to wear a mask during the proceedings, Prichard says other representatives were trying to be careful.

"We're having a good day. There's a lot of social distancing going on and people for the most part are being fairly cautious with the pandemic," said Rep. Prichard.

KIMT News 3 also spoke with state Senator Waylon Brown. He says mask use was left to being a personal choice, but he decided to mask up himself and social distance when it was possible.