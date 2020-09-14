First day of Olmsted Medical Center's drive-thru flu shot clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year, and Olmsted Medical Center is making it easy with a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

Monday, Sept. 14 marked day one. People can pull up in their vehicle, get registered, and get vaccinated.

"So far, people think it's a very easy process," Gregory Harris, manager of clinical operations at OMC, said. "Time frame is about 10 minutes or so to get through."

The drive-thru option opened in response to the pandemic, to get people vaccinated quickly while also keeping them outside.

Patients tell KIMT News 3 they were pleased with the process.

"This was really fast, easy, worth every bit of effort to get out here," Marie Wilson, of Rochester, said.

You do not need to be a regular patient at Olmsted Medical Center to get a flu shot, but you are required to wear a mask.

It will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.