First day of Kavars trial

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A woman accused of multiple counts of animal neglect begins her trial. For most of the day, attorneys spent their time choosing jurors for the trial. They chose 7 jurors, 5 men and two women.

At around 3 p.m., opening statements were made. Worth County Assistant Attorney Kelsey Beenken talked about the awful conditions the 154 dogs were found in, and that Kavars had failed to spay and neuter them. Defense attorney Michael Byrne argued that Kavars was a state and federal licensed breeder who had reached out for help to care for her dogs.

There was just enough time for one witness to take the stand. Former Worth County Sheriff's Deputy Andy Grunhovd. The prosecution asked him about what he saw on several visits to the kennel. Grunhovd described seeing dogs with matted hair and feces on the snow covered ground.

Byrne then cross examined Grunhovd, asking him a bevy of questions ranging from the Sheriff's Department's arrangement with the ASPCA to a statement that Grunhovd made, which he later reworded.

On Wednesday, Byrne is going to finish his cross examination. The trial starts at the Worth County Courthouse at 9 a.m.