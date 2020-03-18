First day for mobile coronavirus test clinic in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - The mobile testing sites at the North Iowa Events Center and MercyOne’s west campus were only open a half day, and in that time about fifteen people were screened. Tomorrow, they're expecting quite a few more people to get tested.

Doctor Teresa Mock with MercyOne North Iowa says she expects the mobile testing sites to get much busier in the days and weeks to come. Patients need to have phone approval first before heading down to the fairgrounds.

"Based on the screening questions and other things like their temperature and their oxygen level that they're taking while they're in the car they may meet the criteria to be seen in the medical tent,” said Dr. Mock.

After that initial triage session, a patient could be sent over to the next phase of testing at the MercyOne North Iowa west campus.

"There we have a physician and a nurse. We have the ability to draw blood and do a more thorough physical examination on the patient and at that point determine if they need further treatment,” she said.

Don't expect instant results from a test. It could take a couple of days to find out. In the meantime, patients are expected to quarantine themselves until they receive a call from MercyOne with the outcome.

Doctor Mock says setting up these mobile testing stations has been a team effort between multiple local agencies.

"We’re just getting a tremendous amount of cooperation from the CERT team, from CG public health and we're just so appreciative that the police force have been helping us with traffic and security."

To get prescreened for a test, contact CG Public Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. The mobile testing facilities will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You must have a referral before showing up to the test sites.