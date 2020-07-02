First coronavirus death reported in Wright County

CLARION, Iowa – Wright County is reporting its first death due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county’s Department of Public Health says the deceased was between 61 and 80 years old.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Wright County Supervisor Karl Helgevold.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Thursday morning there had been no new coronavirus deaths in the state for the previous 24 hours.

“The Wright County Health and Epidemiology Department, Iowa Specialty Hospitals, Unity Point Clinic Eagle Grove, Wright County Board of Supervisors and all of our key partners throughout the county and state will continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities,” says Wright County Board of Health President Mickey Cooper.

All Wright County residents are being reminded to:

• Maintain a social distance of 6 feet

• Wear a face covering when in the public if you are unable to social distance

• Avoid large group gathering

• Stay home when even mildly ill

• Isolate if you are exposed or test positive and promptly call your provider

• Exposure is contact with a positive COVID-19 individual - less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

There have been 377 COVID-19 cases in Wright County, as of 7:30 pm Thursday.

For the latest coronavirus information for the state of Iowa, click here.