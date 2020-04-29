Clear
First coronavirus case reported in Floyd County

33 cases in seven North Iowa counties.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic has now shown up in all seven North Iowa counties in the KIMT viewing area.

The last to report a confirmed case is Floyd County, which announced Wednesday afternoon its first COVID-19 infection in a male between 61 and 80 years old.

“While this is Floyd County’s first case, it may not be the last and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Floyd County Public Health Director Gail Arjes.

The number of cases in the other North Iowa counties are:

14 in Cerro Gordo
10 in Howard
3 in Hancock
2 in Winnebago
2 in Mitchell
1 in Worth

None of these counties have reported a death due to coronavirus. 124 of the 148 such deaths in Iowa have occurred in just 12 counties. The Iowa county with the most deaths is Linn with 40 and the one with the most cases is Black Hawk with 1,082 as of Wednesday, April 29.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4644

Reported Deaths: 319
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1524193
Nobles4771
Ramsey31722
Olmsted2516
Anoka1868
Dakota1569
Clay14910
Washington1179
Stearns860
St. Louis6911
Winona6614
Kandiyohi641
Pine560
Carlton530
Martin524
Scott361
Wright351
Freeborn340
Blue Earth330
Mower280
Polk260
Le Sueur240
Crow Wing201
Dodge190
Sherburne190
Carver190
Goodhue190
Steele140
Wilkin123
Fillmore121
Cottonwood110
Rice111
Murray100
Nicollet92
Meeker90
Jackson90
Chisago91
Otter Tail80
Brown81
Rock80
Wabasha80
Norman70
Watonwan70
Unassigned60
Isanti60
Beltrami60
Benton60
Lyon60
Cass50
Todd40
McLeod40
Faribault40
Waseca40
Renville30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone20
Swift20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Clearwater20
Chippewa20
Big Stone20
Becker20
Lincoln20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Pennington10
Morrison10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Houston10
Roseau10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Marshall10
Lac qui Parle10
Mahnomen10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6843

Reported Deaths: 148
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Black Hawk94112
Polk81331
Woodbury6951
Linn63236
Johnson4486
Marshall4340
Muscatine3198
Louisa2692
Tama2637
Scott2185
Dallas1980
Washington1386
Jasper1090
Dubuque882
Allamakee863
Poweshiek502
Bremer483
Clinton481
Henry321
Benton301
Cedar290
Pottawattamie281
Story261
Warren200
Crawford191
Iowa190
Jones190
Fayette170
Des Moines171
Winneshiek150
Harrison150
Buchanan140
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Plymouth120
Clayton121
Lyon110
Grundy110
Wapello100
Shelby90
Mahaska91
Boone80
Butler80
Osceola80
Van Buren80
Sioux80
Marion80
Monona70
Lee70
Hardin70
Howard70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Guthrie60
Jefferson60
Jackson50
Page50
Webster40
Buena Vista40
Chickasaw40
Delaware40
Humboldt40
Madison41
Clay30
Hancock30
Greene20
Cherokee20
Wright20
Keokuk20
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Winnebago20
Appanoose22
Mills20
Franklin20
Worth10
Audubon10
Kossuth10
Carroll10
Cass10
Taylor10
Adair10
Union10
Pocahontas10
Montgomery10
Emmet00
