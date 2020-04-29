First coronavirus case reported in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus pandemic has now shown up in all seven North Iowa counties in the KIMT viewing area.

The last to report a confirmed case is Floyd County, which announced Wednesday afternoon its first COVID-19 infection in a male between 61 and 80 years old.

“While this is Floyd County’s first case, it may not be the last and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Floyd County Public Health Director Gail Arjes.

The number of cases in the other North Iowa counties are:

14 in Cerro Gordo

10 in Howard

3 in Hancock

2 in Winnebago

2 in Mitchell

1 in Worth

None of these counties have reported a death due to coronavirus. 124 of the 148 such deaths in Iowa have occurred in just 12 counties. The Iowa county with the most deaths is Linn with 40 and the one with the most cases is Black Hawk with 1,082 as of Wednesday, April 29.