Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Iowa mass murderer and drug kingpin to be executed in 2020 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

First conviction in Rochester case of meth stored near a child

Haley Larson Haley Larson

Second defendant to stand trial in August.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of two women accused of storing drugs near children is sentenced.

Haley Nicole Larson, 32 of Downing, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession. She received five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Larson got a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she fulfills all the terms of her probation.


Amber Hollenbach

Rochester police say Larson and Amber Marie Hollenbach, 32 of Rochester, were arrested after a mid-December 2018 raid of a home in the 700 block of 55th Street NE turned up 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia. Officers say the women were found in the home with a 3-year-old child.

Hollenbach has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs, 2nd degree possession of drugs, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Her trial is scheduled to begin on August 19.

A warrant was issued for Larson after she missed a court appearance in late December 2018 but she was located about four months later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers move in this evening, more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Increasing Clouds & Returning Rain Chances

Image

Dustin Honken to be executed in January of 2020

Image

Looking back: Remembering the Dustin Honken murders

Image

Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court

Image

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return

Image

SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Image

Chamber of Commerce golf

Image

Charles City softball falls in semifinals

Community Events