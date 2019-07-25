First conviction in Rochester case of meth stored near a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of two women accused of storing drugs near children is sentenced.

Haley Nicole Larson, 32 of Downing, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty Thursday to 5th degree drug possession. She received five years of supervised probation and must either do 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Larson got a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she fulfills all the terms of her probation.



Rochester police say Larson and Amber Marie Hollenbach, 32 of Rochester, were arrested after a mid-December 2018 raid of a home in the 700 block of 55th Street NE turned up 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia. Officers say the women were found in the home with a 3-year-old child.

Hollenbach has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs, 2nd degree possession of drugs, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Her trial is scheduled to begin on August 19.

A warrant was issued for Larson after she missed a court appearance in late December 2018 but she was located about four months later.