First confirmed case of coronavirus in Winnebago County

Health officials in Winnebago County said Monday the county has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
Public Health said the individual is between 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Winnebago County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Allison Rice, RN Clinical Manager at Winnebago County Public Health.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
