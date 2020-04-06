Clear
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Winnebago County

Health officials in Winnebago County said Monday the county has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 9:12 AM

Public Health said the individual is between 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Winnebago County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Allison Rice, RN Clinical Manager at Winnebago County Public Health. 

