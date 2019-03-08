Clear
First child flu death reported in Iowa

Health officials say slow flu season may be picking up.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – State officials are reporting the season’s first child death due to the flu.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says influenza activity has not been as high as last season but there are signs it is increasing.
25 schools reported sustaining at least 10 percent illnesses between February 25 and March 1 and more than half of the 32 long-term care flu outbreaks reported this season happened in February. Almost 60 percent of the flu-related hospitalizations in Iowa for this season also happened in February.

Iowa’s first pediatric death due to influenza was reported this first week of March, which state officials say serves as “a very unfortunate reminder of the seriousness of influenza and the importance of vaccination.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health says flu vaccine is still available.

