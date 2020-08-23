First child death due to COVID confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Health officials are reporting the first child death due to COVID-19 in Iowa.

The state’s Deparment of Public Health says the victim was under five years old and had significant underlying health conditions.

The child died in June and the investigation into the death was completed on August 6 by the State Medical Examiner. The name of the child is not being released to the public.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says a full range of testing was done in this case due to the child’s health history and COVID-19 was ultimately determined to be the cause of death. IDPH issued the following statement on Sunday:

“We have made every effort to protect the identity of this child, while the family grieves this devastating loss. Again, we send our sincerest condolences.”