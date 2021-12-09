First case of omicron variant confirmed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Iowa.

The state’s Department of Public Health (IDPH) says it involves an unvaccinated person under 18 who lives in Black Hawk County. IDPH says Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual.

The infected person is not showing any symptoms but got tested after traveling.

“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against Omicron, which is great news. Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible,” says IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia. “I want to emphasize how grateful I am to Iowans who have chosen to get vaccinated, thank you. To those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, I urge you to speak with your health care provider about the vaccine’s benefits for you and those around you”.

As of December 4, the World Health Organization was reporting no deaths connected to the omicron variant.