First case of coronavirus in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Howard County.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the infected individual is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Howard County’s first case, it may not be the last and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Howard County Public Health Director Audrey Nosbisch.
Approximately 80% of those infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus will experience only a mild to moderate illness.
