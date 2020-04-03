Clear
First case of coronavirus in Howard County

Positive test confirmed on Friday.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 2:42 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Howard County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the infected individual is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Howard County’s first case, it may not be the last and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Howard County Public Health Director Audrey Nosbisch.

Approximately 80% of those infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

