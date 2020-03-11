Clear
BREAKING NEWS First case of coronavirus expected to be announced this afternoon Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

First case of coronavirus expected to be announced this afternoon

Olmsted County is planning a news conference at 1:30 PM

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 11:39 AM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:43 AM

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health plans to announce the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Olmsted County this afternoon.

Graham Briggs, Director of Olmsted County Public Health Services will announce the first COVID-19 case at 1:30 PM. He will be joined by Agency and Department partners to answer questions.

KIMT News 3 will be there. Tune in on air and online for the latest.

