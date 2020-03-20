First case of coronavirus confirmed in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Dodge County Public Health says it has been notified of the first coronavirus case in the county.

Public Health Director Amy Caron says they were notified Friday afternoon by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) that COVID-19 was confirmed in a person in their 20s in Dodge County. It is not known how the person was infected.

Caron says the person is in isolation at home and is recovering. Dodge County Public Health is working with MDH and health care partners to address the needs of this patient and provide guidance to others who may have contact with them.

Dodge County now joins Fillmore, Olmsted, and Mower counties as having cases of coronavirus in southeastern Minnesota.

The most reliable and up to date information on coronavirus can be found at The Centers for Disease Control www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov and Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus websites. There is also an MDH hotline number at: (651)201-3920. Local questions can be answered by Dodge County Public Health at: (507) 635-6150.