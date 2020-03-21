First case of coronavirus confirmed in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Cerro Gordo County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the infected individual is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Cerro Gordo County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” says Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health. “It’s important to remain calm and practice basic infection prevention measures.”

CG Public Health reminds residents those infection prevention measures include:

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

CG Public Health says approximately 80% of people infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness and mostly mildly ill people do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

If you are sick, stay home and isolate yourself from others in the house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare because you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call the MercyOne Health Line at 641-428-7777. A nurse will assess whether you need to be seen or if you can recover at home.

If you have mild symptoms, or may have come in contact with someone confirmed with COVID-19, please read the isolation instructions found here.

CG Public Health says there may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology. To help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html to complete the ‘Coronavirus Self-Checker’. If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call the state hotline at 2-1-1 when the call center is not open.