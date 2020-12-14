First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in southeastern Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in southeastern Minnesota.

Olmsted Medical Center received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. There were around 975 doses received.

The first three shipments of vaccine to Minnesota will arrive at OMC, North Memorial, and Sanford Health-Bemidji. The next shipments are expected to arrive in Rochester and other locations throughout the state on Tuesday.

"OMC, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted County Public Health have been planning cooperatively for the arrival and distribution of vaccine for many weeks. As the vaccine supply becomes more readily available, more information will be shared with the community regarding options for vaccination," Olmsted Medical Center said.