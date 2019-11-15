ROCHESTER, Minn.- The First annual Overcoming Racism Conference took place on Friday at 125 live.
The event was hosted by The Diversity Council, RCTC, Mayo Clinic, Barbershop Talk, and more. The group spent all day participating in group discussions and activities like a documentary screening about white privilege, and conversations about what the role of race in Rochester is. Those with the Diversity Council hope this event will last for years to come.
