First aid kits donated to Hancock County summer youth programs

BRITT, Iowa – Hancock County Health System (HCHS) is donating 20 first aid kits to youth summer recreation programs.

HCHS says each 200-piece kit contains:

- First Aid instruments

- Bandages

- Ointments and wipes

- Medications

- Wound dressings

"It is important for our youth to engage in play, especially during the summer months when school is not in session. Equally important is to be prepared for taking care of all those minor bumps, bruises and cuts that can happen," says Chelcee Schleuger, HCHS Community Health Director.

The kits are being given to:

- Britt Parks and Recreation

- Garner Parks and Recreation

- Kanawha

- Woden

- West Hancock Schools

- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools

"HCHS has been a long-standing community partner with many departments and organizations within our county, including recreational departments and programs. This is just one more way we felt we could help give back and fulfill our mission of providing quality health care to those we serve," says Schleuger.

This distribution was made possible by a Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services Preparedness Grant.

"This is just one more way we are demonstrating why we are the provider of choice in Hancock County," says Laura Zwiefel, HCHS's CEO/CNO. "Whether we are taking care of people at our facilities or our greater area by promoting health and well-being, we are so very proud to be part of this wonderful community."