First Student looking to hire more Rochester bus drivers ahead of the new school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It won't be long until you're sending your kids back to school. Ahead of the school year, First Student's Rochester location is looking to fill several positions.

Just because it's a big bus, doesn't mean it's a big deal. First Student allowed KIMT News 3's Annalise Johnson to climb behind the wheel of the big yellow beast in an open parking lot to show that learning the basics of driving is a simple process. After obtaining a commercial driver's license with a school bus endorsement and completing required hours of classroom and behind-the-wheel training, a new hire is ready to cover a bus route. All training is covered on-site at First Student aside from the written test.

"If you have an average size vehicle or a pickup truck or something like that, they maneuver just the same," explains bus driver and trainer Jim Schultz, who's been shuttling kids for 10 years. "Some days, we would rather drive a bus than we would other stuff."

First Student hires drivers from all walks of life. People are young and old, working a first job or making a second career of driving. "I have drivers saying that I never thought I'd be doing this for this long, but I don't envision myself doing anything different until I can't anymore," says location manager Jon Goetz.

If you get the process started soon, there's still plenty of time to get your CDL and complete training in time to drive buses for Rochester Public Schools this fall. First Student also hires year-round.

First Student expects to cover around 139 routes this year. It's looking for 17 new drivers to take the wheel. Around 8-10 are in training right now.

Starting pay is $20.80 per hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus.