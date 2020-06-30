Clear

First Student looking for more school bus drivers for upcoming school year

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fall semester is just about two months away. It's still not certain what the start of the school year will look like due to the Coronavirus. Minnesota schools are preparing three plans, as directed by the Minnesota Department of Education: in-person learning, distance learning, and a hybrid of the two. No matter what happens in the upcoming school year, First Student school bus drivers will have a role to play.

Before the start of the 2020-2021 school year, First Student is looking for new drivers to add to its staff. First Student often looks for new drivers over the summer, and this year is no exception. Some people retire, and some move on to different employment.

I have a lot of drivers that love doing it for something to do every day. They see the kids, they get to know the kids, they build relationships," explains First Student contract manager, Jon Goetz.

If schools have in-person learning, drivers will be needed on their routes. If schools continue with distance learning, bus drivers will continue delivering school lunches like Rochester Public Schools began in the spring. If hybrid learning is used, First Student will work with the schools to plan for how that will work with bus routes.

"Whatever it is, we're willing to partner with the school district, work with them as we always do and make positive influence on kids and their education," says Goetz.

If you're interested in driving, but are intimidated by the huge bus, First Studwent provides training to make sure new drivers are comfortable behind the wheel.

