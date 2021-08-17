First Student bus drivers are getting ready to hit the roads in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bus drivers are getting behind the wheel again and becoming familiar with the bus routes as school starts in less than two weeks.

This week, drivers for First Student in Rochester are picking up their routes and sitting in on a mandatory safety meeting ahead of the first day of school. The garage will start off the school year about eight to ten bus drivers short, but the locations manager, Jon Goetz, said that's not too unusual.

Goetz explained they have sub drivers and office staff that can drive the school buses if need be but having more drivers wouldn't hurt either. "Let's say, for instance, I get enough drivers. That'd be a great thing for me," he said. "But it would also be a good thing for the Minneapolis/St. Paul First Student or the Red Wing First Student or the Winona First Student because that way I could help the other locations in the state out with drivers."

Goetz said, unlike last year when they only carried about half of the normal amount of students, the buses will be full again.

Another thing different this year is the start times are pushed back an hour. Goetz explained that puts the drivers in a little bit more of a time crunch. This year, a lot of our routes go right from the high school, right to the elementary school," he said. "We don't have that luxury. In the afternoons, it's going to be very tight. So if something happens in there, there might be some delays. But we're working with the parameters that the school board gave us."

Face masks will be required for students and bus drivers at all times. In between routes, the buses will be completely wiped down and disinfected.