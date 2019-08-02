Clear

First Security Bank stepping up on security for customers

Eight of their branches utilize "Interactive Teller Machine" technology, allowing customers to conduct business but talking with a teller via video camera and chat

MANLY, Iowa - This week, Capital One announced over 100 million customers' personal data was exposed in one of the largest data breaches ever.

But for one North Iowa bank, they want to make sure their customers' information isn't compromised.

At First Security Bank branches in 8 locations, including their new branch in Manly, they're taking security for the next level with Interactive Teller Machines. Customers are able to talk through a video camera and video chat technology with a live teller at their main Charles City office during regular business hours, and are able to do anything much like visiting a teller inside or through an ATM: deposits, withdrawals, account transfers, loan payments and more.

Allegra Knudson has been a customer at First Security for about four years, and feels like the ITM is not only convenient, but also safer than a standard ATM.

"It's a lot easier to hack someone if you...where no one can see that it's not you."

"Hacking has been getting smarter, but I feel like this is a more secure way to bank."

According to a report from ATM Marketplace, around 82% of financial institutions plan to offer video banking services.

