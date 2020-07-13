Clear
First Security Bank announces new donations to Floyd County Fair

Photo courtesy of First Security Bank & Trust
Photo courtesy of First Security Bank & Trust

After surviving a tornado in 2019, COVID-19 is severely limiting the fair in 2020.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Some big donations will help the Floyd County Fair after recovery from a tornado was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Floyd County Fairgrounds were hit by a tornado on May 27, 2019. Five buildings were destroyed and several more were damaged but the fair went on as scheduled. The rebuilt and improved fairground were ready to be unveiled at the 2020 fair but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of most events and activities.

First Security Bank & Trust and the First Security Foundation are now making several donations to the Floyd County Fair:

- $10,000 from the First Security Foundation toward tornado recovery. That money went toward the cost of a $37,000 wooden pavilion that can be rented for weddings and other events.

- $1,000 from First Security Bank to support ongoing expenses at the fairgrounds.

- $250 First Security Bank sponsorship of the livestock show arena, which will be used by exhibitors in the 2020 edition of the fair.

All ground entertainment and grandstand shows are cancelled for the 2020 Floyd County Fair but livestock shows, static exhibits by 4-H and FFA members, and the Fair Queen contest will still take place.

“County fairs are about agriculture. This is about those kids who have taken the time throughout the year to start this project,” says Floyd County Fair Board President, Amy Staudt. “We wanted to make sure they can still show their livestock. So, we’ll get those livestock shows in here for them. They can focus on that this year at least, and have something come out of that.”

These latest donations follow $50,000 given over five years by the First Security Foundation to help fund the construction of the Youth Enrichment Center on the fairgrounds.

“We are proud to support such an important community resource,” says Matt Bradley, First Security Marketing Manager. “We’re determined to make sure this fair overcomes these two major challenges and comes back even stronger in 2021.”

The coronavirus-limited Floyd County Fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

