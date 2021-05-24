First Security Bank & Trust honored for video excellence

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – First Security Bank & Trust has been honored by the Iowa Motion Picture Association with five video awards for 2021.

First place “Awards of Excellence” were given to:

- Egg Partner: in the category of commercials with a production budget under $1,000

- High School Culinary Team Goes to Washington: in the category of corporate & community marketing

And second place “Awards of Achievement” went to:

- No More Bankers’ Hours Panic: in the category of commercials with a production budget under $1,000

- U Can Come In: in the category of digital marketing

- High School Students Create Streaming Channel: in the category of corporate & community marketing

“This is a significant honor for our entire team,” says Matt Bradley, Marketing & Communications Manager. “We create videos for several reasons, including to educate people about their finances, share stories of impactful programs in the community, and sometimes just to make people laugh. We have a lot of fun doing it and it’s nice to be recognized for something we enjoy.”

Six First Security videos were nominated for the 2021 Iowa Motion Picture Awards. All videos can be seen on the First Security YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/fsbt1.

The 30th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards were held May 22 in Ottumwa.