First Rochester baby of 2020

Here's a memorable way to start the new year, giving birth to Rochester's first baby of 2020.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 5:40 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Here's a memorable way to start the new year, giving birth to Rochester's first baby of 2020.

Destiny Krampitz and Austin Hulsing welcome Rosalie Anne Hulsing at 1:19a.m. While Destiny's due date was December 27th, Austin was convinced Rosalie would be born on New Year's. The parents tell KIMT News 3 they are excited about the arrival of their first child.

"I thought it was kind of cool, I thought it would be different, something we could tell her about when she grows up, something she would think is cool and different so she has a story to tell," said Austin Hulsing.

