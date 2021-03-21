First Rochester Farmers Market of the spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday is the spring equinox. With the nicer weather recently - many people are taking advantage of a Rochester staple.

The Rochester Farmers Market is all about supporting local vendors.

Market manager, Abby Shepler says the last few weekends the market has seen an increase in visitors - with the nice weather inspiring people to get out to shop.

People attending Saturday left with bags full - and with Easter right around the corner - many are stocking up on fresh food for easter dinner.

This time last year was rough for farmer's market operators - making sure to follow COVID guidelines and enforcing mask policy.

Now with the 'new normal,’ Shepler says they are continuously doing their part to maintain a clean and safe environment.

"Where we're at today - we've gotten so used to where we know how to handle it now and I think people are a lot more comfortable with coming out to the market,” she explains.

Shepler says it is a dream to meet so many amazing people each week.

“It's so cool what a lot of these farmers are doing - I never realized the time and effort that goes into it - I just have such a respect for local agriculture."

If you didn't make it to the market Saturday - the next one will be April 3rd.

Rochester Farmers Market's first outdoor market of this year will be May 1st in the parking lot of Graham Park.

The market also has an online store - where you can order contactless pickup or delivery.

https://rochfarmmkt.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products?fbclid=IwAR00uwDhJT6-mfLGAdgtj6MTl4L8UjscaSCZEiiOWrS2BkBLoTQ52aTdd3c.