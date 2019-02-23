Clear
First Responders on Scene of Gas Leak

First Responders on scene for reports of a gas leak in a business building on Broadway Avenue.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: Arielle Harrison

Rochester, MN- First Responders are on scene and have set a perimiter, blocking off traffic between 7th Street and 5th Street on Broadway Avenue. Rochester Fire Department evacuated the Kismet and Sporting Goods business building, while Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation sends an official down to investigate. The report came in through MN Energy to both fire and police departments. Traffic is blocked off and rerouted in this area. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

Tracking ice accumulations to start your weekend and heavy snow and wind to end it.
