Rochester, MN- First Responders are on scene and have set a perimiter, blocking off traffic between 7th Street and 5th Street on Broadway Avenue. Rochester Fire Department evacuated the Kismet and Sporting Goods business building, while Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation sends an official down to investigate. The report came in through MN Energy to both fire and police departments. Traffic is blocked off and rerouted in this area. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
Related Content
- First Responders on Scene of Gas Leak
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
- Gas leak in Mason City
- Gas leak in NW Rochester
- Crews on scene after reported gas leak in southwest Mason City
- Gas leak shuts down Rochester road
- UPDATE: Natural gas leak in Rochester
- UPDATE: Evacuation for Northwood gas leak ends
- Gas leak ends safely in Northwood
- Gas leak forces temporary evacuations in Northwood
Scroll for more content...