First P-Tech school in Minnesota holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Leaders from Mayo Clinic, IBM, Rochester Public Schools, the Minnesota State Senate and Rochester Community Technical College gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Pathways in Technology Early College High, or P-Tech, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

RCTC'S P-Tech school is the first and only of its kind in Minnesota, offering high school students a college alternative that is free of cost.

Two pathways are offered to high school students, which are nursing and information technology.

A Practical Nursing Diploma requires the completion of 39 credits, which has an educational value of $7,562.

An Associates Degree in Informational Technology consists of 60 credits, which is worth $11,634.

State Senator Carla Nelson said funding was difficult to secure but that her position in the Minnesota Senate helped make Rochester the first city with the unique program.

"It came down to actually that competition for limited funding and fortunately I was chair for the Education, Finance and Policy Committee, so I could really shepherd this through in a way that may not have been possible otherwise," Nelson said.

The first P-Tech school was created in Brooklyn, New York, according to IBM's State Senior Executive Tory Johnson.