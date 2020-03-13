First Mayo tests find no coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first 90 coronavirus tests done by the Mayo Clinic have come back negative.

Hospital officials say that suggests the virus may not be widespread in Minnesota yet.

Mayo says it received about 200 samples in its first 36 hours of testing and can do up to 300 tests a day. The samples are coming from patients at Mayo's hospital in downtown Rochester as well as a drive-through collection site in the northwest portion of the city.

The Minnesota Department of Health started testing for the coronavirus on January 22 and has tested about 555 people as of Friday, with 14 testing positive for the virus. Mayo started developing its own test in mid-February and says it might be greatly increasing the number of tests it can do very shortly.