First Iowa prison inmate tests positive for coronavirus

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The first inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus in the Iowa prison system.

The state’s Department of Corrections says it was notified overnight Friday that a prisoner at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center is infected with COVID-19. The inmate arrived from Henry County on Thursday and was placed in an “intake quarantine cohort” for 14 days of observation. Prison medical staff then gave the inmate a coronavirus test after the prisoner started showing symptoms.

The inmate, who is between the ages of 18 and 40, was placed in medical isolation and the Department of Corrections is identifying any staff or inmates exposed to him.

The prisoner was serving a sentence for drug crimes. He is in stable condition and his family has been notified.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says it has been preparing for an eventual coronavirus case in the prison system for more than a month. An outline of the steps that have been taken can be found at doc.iowa.gov/department-corrections-steps, and more information related to COVID-19 in the DOC can be found at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19.