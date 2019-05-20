First Iowa prep baseball rankings released: Newman ranked No. 1

Class 4A (2018 Record)
1. Johnston (34-6)
2. Epworth, Western Dubuque (34-10)
3. Southeast Polk (29-11)
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-9)
5. Dowling Catholic (28-12)
6. Urbandale (36-6)
7. Iowa City West (30-11)
8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (27-14)
9. Sioux City East (25-14)
10. Cedar Rapids Washington (27-18)
Others:
Ankeny (21-17); Ankeny Centennial (21-19); Davenport Central (25-10); Valley, West Des Moines (28-16); Waukee (29-11)
Class 3A (2018 Record)
1. Davenport, Assumption (34-10)
2. Central DeWitt (29-12)
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (30-10)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13)
5. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (32-11)
6. Harlan (33-4)
7. Solon (32-11)
8. Marion (22-15)
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (34-8)
10. Grinnell (26-11)
Others:
Bondurant-Farrar (17-16), Carlisle (33-8), Centerville (27-7), Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (22-18), Oskaloosa (23-13), Pella (18-16), Washington (21-12), Winterset (18-11)
Class 2A (2018 Record)
1. Wilton (26-6)
2. Van Meter (30-9)
3. Cascade (31-5)
4. Dike-New Hartford (22-11)
5. Treynor (19-14)
6. North Linn (41-4)
7. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (29-12)
8. Alta-Aurelia (20-4)
9. Underwood (19-5)
10. New Hampton (27-6)
Others:
Aplington-Parkersburg (22-8); Mediapolis (23-5); Ogden (23-6); Pocahontas Area (20-11); West Sioux (20-6)
Class 1A (2018 Record)
1. Newman Catholic, Mason City (40-1)
2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (31-10)
3. Alburnett (34-7)
4. Don Bosco (25-9)
5. Southeast Warren (26-7)
6. Martensdale-St. Mary's (37-7)
7. New London (21-3)
8. South Winneshiek (25-8)
9. St. Mary's, Remsen (27-4)
10. Lisbon (36-1)
Others:
Akron-Westfield (20-6), Bishop Garrigan (21-13), CAM (20-8), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (21-11), HLV (20-7), Hudson (19-10), Moravia (21-7), Pekin (17-6), Saint Ansgar (18-11), Woodbury Central (18-8)
