First Flavor Fest celebrates different cultures in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Community members from different backgrounds came together at the History Center of Olmsted County to give The Med City a taste of their cultures. Kim Sin is the Intermin Director of the Rochester Cambodian Association. After a challenging year, he wanted his city to connect with other cultures. That's why he organized the first Flavor Fest.

"We wanted the Flavor Fest to really be a time where our community shares the culture, food, and dance," says Sin.

People from Colombia, Mexico, and Cambodia came out to show attendees food, jewelry, clothing, and dances from their cultures.

"I know there's a lot of stigma, and bias about who we are as a community and this is one way for us to really understand and get engaged, "Sin tells KIMT News 3.

He hopes to bring back Flavor Fest next year and make it bigger and better.

Rochester Cambodian Association is also a part of the newly announced night markets at the Mayo Civic Center in the summer.

It will have food, performances, and vendors.