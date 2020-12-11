Clear
First COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in the U.S.

FDA decision Friday night means shots will begin in days for health workers and nursing home residents.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 8:39 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed as the U.S. joins Britain and several other countries in scrambling to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of a long, grim winter. It will take months of work to tamp down the coronavirus that has surged to catastrophic levels in recent weeks and already claimed 1.5 million lives globally.

While the FDA decision came only after public review of data from a huge ongoing study, it has also been dogged by intense political pressure from the Trump administration, which has accused the agency of being too slow and even threatened to remove FDA chief Stephen Hahn if a ruling did not come Friday.

The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history -- but it also has global ramifications because it’s a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.

It offers the ability “in this situation where the pandemic is out of control, to bring hope to the people,” Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, told The Associated Press.

The world desperately needs multiple vaccines for enough to go around, and the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is the first based on rigorous scientific testing to emerge from that worldwide race -- a record-setting scientific achievement that shaved years off the usual process.

“I don’t think you would have found a scientist on this planet that would have predicted this 11 months ago,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who advises the FDA.

The U.S. is considering a second vaccine, made by Moderna Inc., that could roll out in another week. In early January, Johnson & Johnson expects to learn if its vaccine is working in final testing.

Europe is set to make its own decision on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots later this month, an important step as some other candidates that multiple countries were anxiously awaiting have hit roadblocks. Friday, Sanofi and GSK announced a months-long delay after early tests showed their vaccine didn’t work well enough in older adults.

And China and Russia didn’t wait for final-stage tests before beginning vaccinations with some homegrown shots.

About 3 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected in the first shipments around the country, according to officials with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. A similar amount is to be held in reserve for those recipients' second dose.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is poised to recommend who's first in line. Expected to follow health workers and nursing homes are other essential workers, older adults and people at high risk because of other health problems. U.S. authorities don’t expect enough for the general population before spring, and that's assuming there are no manufacturing glitches.

“We would need at least until March, April, to have an impact on the pandemic,” BioNTech’s Sahin said. But he predicted that protecting the most vulnerable could start putting a dent in hospitals and deaths sooner.

In a still unfinished study of nearly 44,000 people, the FDA found the vaccine was safe and more than 90% effective across recipients of different ages, including older adults, races and those with health problems that put them at high risk from the coronavirus.

Emergency use means the vaccine still is experimental. Most important for would-be recipients to know:

--Some protection begins after the first dose, but it takes a second dose three weeks later for full protection. It’s unclear how long protection lasts.

--The vaccine protects against COVID-19 illness, but no one yet knows if it can stop the silent, symptomless spread that accounts for roughly half of all cases. The ongoing study will attempt to answer that but for now, the vaccinated still will need to wear a mask and keep their distance.

--Expect a sore arm and some flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, headache and chills after the second dose. While uncomfortable, those reactions only last about a day. “That’s just your immune system working. It’s a good thing,” Offit said.

--Authorities are investigating several allergic reactions reported in Britain by people with a history of severe allergies. Offit said it is routine in the U.S. for the vaccinated to stick around for a half-hour so they could get prompt treatment if such reactions appear.

If emergency use of Moderna's vaccine also is authorized, the U.S. expects to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December. They hope to have enough for another 30 million people in January and 50 million in February.

Globally, Sahin said production should scale up considerably in February, with Pfizer and BioNTech projecting 120 million to 130 million doses a month to reach 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

Getting shots into arms is the big challenge, especially as a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only half of Americans want the vaccine when it’s their turn. About a quarter say they won’t get it and the rest aren’t sure.

Political interference has complicated health authorities’ message that the testing was rigorous and cut no corners.

President Donald Trump bashed the FDA, again, Friday for taking too long, complaining that the agency “is still a big, old slow turtle.” One of his deputies even pressed Hahn to clear the shots by the end of the day or face possible firing, two administration officials said.

The FDA is unique in analyzing drugmakers’ raw data, a process that takes longer than many other countries’ regulatory reviews. In addition, the FDA insisted that large COVID-19 vaccine studies track at least half the participants for two months to look for side effects, a time period when historically any vaccine problems appear.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 367218

Reported Deaths: 4257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin769021200
Ramsey32625566
Dakota26208224
Anoka25815250
Washington16277139
Stearns15611139
St. Louis10717147
Scott980564
Wright952955
Olmsted779941
Sherburne680448
Carver566516
Clay565567
Kandiyohi489239
Rice470742
Blue Earth459019
Crow Wing411844
Otter Tail373434
Chisago362920
Benton349661
Nobles331939
Winona322236
Douglas308146
Mower300623
Polk296435
McLeod269628
Morrison266935
Goodhue254035
Lyon253520
Beltrami252323
Becker241624
Itasca233327
Isanti228822
Steele22839
Carlton224726
Todd205915
Nicollet186727
Mille Lacs182437
Pine177610
Brown176021
Freeborn174912
Le Sueur173012
Cass168713
Meeker168220
Waseca153011
Roseau14648
Martin138323
Wabasha12692
Hubbard126033
Redwood116921
Renville113732
Cottonwood10905
Chippewa108316
Dodge10171
Wadena9698
Watonwan9684
Houston9274
Rock92610
Sibley9064
Aitkin87130
Fillmore8690
Pipestone81818
Pennington8119
Kanabec79617
Yellow Medicine77313
Swift71713
Faribault7154
Murray6755
Jackson6492
Pope6213
Clearwater60010
Stevens5975
Marshall59511
Wilkin5015
Lake48110
Lac qui Parle4774
Koochiching4716
Lincoln4181
Unassigned41559
Norman3938
Big Stone3802
Mahnomen3476
Grant3326
Kittson30612
Red Lake2693
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1271
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 251120

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36942357
Linn15347173
Scott12690100
Black Hawk11726156
Woodbury11312142
Johnson1025541
Dubuque9866101
Story731425
Pottawattamie729382
Dallas703260
Sioux401029
Webster399442
Cerro Gordo395152
Marshall372251
Clinton368348
Buena Vista331314
Muscatine326074
Des Moines321223
Warren320317
Plymouth306745
Wapello281372
Lee248421
Jones245719
Jasper245647
Marion226725
Henry22628
Carroll212726
Bremer210814
Crawford190416
Benton184725
Tama161842
Jackson159917
Washington159816
Boone158612
Dickinson154712
Delaware152722
Mahaska143129
Wright13908
Clay13707
Kossuth13449
Buchanan130910
Hardin129712
Hamilton128715
Page12615
Clayton124011
Cedar123215
Harrison121333
Floyd118424
Winneshiek117614
Fayette116912
Mills116310
Butler114312
Lyon113110
Calhoun11277
Poweshiek109314
Cherokee10704
Iowa104314
Winnebago101025
Hancock9988
Allamakee99014
Sac9569
Chickasaw9546
Louisa95022
Union9268
Grundy92114
Cass90426
Mitchell89511
Appanoose86214
Emmet85926
Humboldt8496
Shelby84415
Jefferson8356
Guthrie83115
Madison8115
Franklin80221
Palo Alto7245
Keokuk70710
Pocahontas6314
Unassigned6260
Howard6139
Ida61216
Montgomery58411
Osceola5842
Greene5772
Clarke5434
Davis52211
Adair50311
Monona4959
Taylor4903
Monroe48613
Fremont4193
Worth4151
Van Buren4145
Lucas3886
Decatur3681
Wayne3297
Audubon3233
Ringgold2992
Adams2062
