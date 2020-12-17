First COVID-19 vaccinations to start Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first boxes of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Mayo Clinic.

The shipment came in at 8 am Thursday in Rochester and Mayo Clinic says the initial shots are set to be administered Friday morning, with five people receiving the vaccine. Mayo says first in line for the vaccine will be employees working regularly in designated inpatient COVID-19 units, the Emergency Department, emergency medical services, long-term care and the morgue.

2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Mayo Clinic in three boxes of 975 doses, each kept at a temperature between -80°C and 60°C (-112°F to -76°F) in a thermal shipping container with dry ice. The doses are being stored in an ultracold freezer.

Olmsted Medical Center says it will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to employees in the first tier of prioritized, front line healthcare workers on Friday.

Mayo Clinic leaders say they want to emphasize three key points as the vaccinenation process finally gets underway:

- The vaccines have been approved for safe use.

- Vaccine distribution will occur in phases, with those at highest risk in the earliest phases.

- Mayo Clinic will continue to coordinate with state and local governments on future vaccine distribution phases.