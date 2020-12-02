First COVID-19 death reported in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Dodge County is reporting its first death due to the coronavirus.

Dodge County Public Health Director Amy Caron says it was an individual in their 90s. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this difficult time. We hope that in the near future vaccine distribution will occur to help combat this virus, so others do not have to suffer,” says Caron.

Dodge County has had 923 cases of COVID-19 so far in the pandemic. Health officials say about 530 of those cases are out of isolation and apparently healthy at this time. 10 county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Dodge County Public Health says it continues to work with the Minnesota Department of Health and area Healthcare Partners to address the needs of these patients and provide guidance to others who may have contact with them.

County residents are being reminded to take the following actions:

· Wear a face mask when you are out in public; especially when out getting groceries, supplies or medications. The mask will not protect you but will protect others in case you are carrying the virus unknowingly.

· Due to the current widespread community spread of the virus, it is recommended not to gather in any groups of people outside of your immediate household members.

· Practice Social or Physical Distancing from others by keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others out in public, at work or at school.

· If you have an underlying health condition or are an older adult, take precautions now. Consider limiting any visitors to your home. Consider asking others to assist you in getting the things you need, such as groceries or medications so that you do not have to go out where there are groups of people.

· Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Try to separate other people in your household from any members that are sick.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your sleeve, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces

· If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home until all three of these things are true:

• You feel better. Your cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms are better. and

• It has been 10 days since you first felt sick. and

• You have had no fever for the last three days, without using medicine that lowers fevers.

· If you have received a positive test result, please contact your Close Contacts if you are able to.

Dodge County Public Health says its Case and Trace Investigation System are overwhelmed and they are relying on individuals to contact others to alert them they are a Close Contact.