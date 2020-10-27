First COVD-19 death reported in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – Mitchell County is reporting its first coronavirus death.

Officials say the victim was over 80 years old.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” says Mitchell County Public Health Coordinators Jessa Ketelsen. “Mitchell County Public Health and all of our key partners through the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.

As of Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Mitchell County had 283 cases of COVID-19. That’s the third lowest in the North Iowa area, behind only 270 in Howard County and 145 in Worth County.

“Mitchell County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases,” says Ketelsen. “It is important to note that the majority of these increased cases numbers have resulted from an outbreak in a long-term care facility but it is continuing to spread through the members of our community.”