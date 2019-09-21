First Blood (1982) vs Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.” – W.B. Yeats.

It ain’t fun getting old. Despite what the media and desperately aging celebrities tell you, 50 is not the new 30 and 60 is not the new 40. We know more about nutrition and exercise now, so we can manage our entropic decrepitude much better but life is always going to be like a hill. You struggle to reach the top and then find yourself sliding back down the other side.

This is true of human beings and of everything we make, including our popular culture. KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown will ponder this reality by looking at the same actor and the same character 37 years apart. What does time truly do to a man and to a fictional concept? We’ll find out as “First Blood” (1982) battles “Rambo: Last Blood” (2019) to see which gives out first, Sylvester Stallone’s ego or the public’s attention.

No one who saw this movie would have guessed David Caruso would go on to be anything. He spends every second on screen frantically searching for the correct affect and failing miserably.

“First Blood” is a damn good movie but it is also one of those cinematic time capsules where watching it decades later reminds you of just how much everything has changed. John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a Vietnam veteran who drifts into the Pacific Northwest to visit an old comrade, only to find he died a year ago from Agent Orange-related cancer. Stunned, Rambo keeps walking down the road until he comes into conflict with a small town sheriff named Will Teasle (Brian Dennehy). Unlike 2019, when major cities tolerate literally thousands of homeless people living in parks and on the streets, 1982 still saw vagrants, bums, and drifters as undesirables to be pushed out of town as quickly as possible. And disheveled Vietnam veterans still qualified as “undesirable” to a lot of Americans in 1982.

Will tries to escort Rambo out of town, rudely if non-violently, but Rambo refuses to move on and insists on the dignity of being able to decide when and where he wants to be. That causes Rambo to get arrested and taken to the station, where a bunch of hick deputies manhandle him until a flashback to his prison camp tortures in Vietnam causes Rambo to snap. He kicks the ass of the whole town’s law enforcement and flees into the surrounding mountains. Will and his deputies give chase but find themselves no match for Rambo, a Medal of Honor-winning Green Beret. When the biggest jackass of the deputies winds up accidentally getting killed for being such a jackass, Will swears revenge and the National Guard gets called in to try and capture Rambo. That also attracts Rambo’s old commanding officer, Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna), who says he’s come not to save Rambo but to save everybody else FROM Rambo.

2019 Stallone looks at 1982 Stallone and asks "Do you even lift, bro?"

I can only imagine the Americans who’ve largely grown up after the Gulf War and 9/11 would find the setting and background of “First Blood” to be bizarre and inexplicable. Nobody in this little mountain town was interested in thanking John Rambo for his service. In 1982, plenty of Vietnam veterans still remembered being spat on or called “baby killer” when they returned home and plenty of ordinary Americans didn’t want anything to do with the guys who “lost” the war. The film very cleverly and subtly emphasizes that alienation by having Will and literally every other character call each other by their first names and act like they’ve known each for their whole lives, leaving Rambo and Trautman to stand as these stark outsiders.

And that wasn’t only about Vietnam. 1982 wasn’t just pre-internet. It was pre-cable television for a lot of Americans. The residents of a small mountain town really would be physically and socially cut off from the rest of the country in a way that 21st century folks who’ve been born and raised in an inescapable, omnipresent common culture can’t even conceive.

I've never understood the headband with side ponytail.

Another striking thing about “First Blood” is how much the film works to humanize all of its characters. Outside of Richard Crenna, who is chewing the scenery like he thinks he’s in a much crappier motion picture, it is remarkable how not just Rambo and Will but the supporting characters talk and act like genuine human beings and not just plot devices. They do service the plot, like the jackass deputy who goes too far and the young deputy (David Caruso) who knows things are going too far, but in a way that feels like people caught up in a series of events. Don’t get me wrong. “First Blood” is an action flick, not some high-toned drama but none of the characters do stupid things just because the story needs them to and there are a lot of moments of characterization which have nothing to do with moving the plot along.

As a movie, “First Blood” moves fast and keeps supplying enough physical or interpersonal conflict to hold the viewer’s attention. It’s not all that visually interesting but filmmaking in 1982, especially the relatively low-budget kind here, faced a lot of technical limitations in that regard. Director Ted Kotcheff does demonstrate a firm command of his story and when to get into and out of every scene. The action is effective largely because it resembles the awkwardness of real life and not an overly rehearsed ballet of pretend violence.

And THIS is what happens when you take away people's AR-15s.

Stallone is excellent, both as the stoic hero who just wants to be left alone and in Rambo’s complete meltdown at the end of the movie where he gives voice to the burden of the Vietnam veterans who suffered the horrors of war and were then ostracized instead of embraced by the country for which they fought. He really is not only a movie star but a tremendous actor, which only emphasizes how awful and disappointing so many of his career choices turned out to be.

And make no mistake, “Rambo: Last Blood” is one of those poor career choices. Granted, Stallone’s Hollywood career has seen enough disasters and comebacks for three normal actors but it is still sad to see someone who was not only a massive movie star but an occasionally critically acclaimed filmmaker and performer ending his time on screen with a nasty, brutish, and short piece of work like this. And despite what Stallone may think, his time on screen is ending. The man turned 73 in 2019, for pete’s sake! Even if he were an accomplished stage thespian instead of a cinematic action hero, his days in the spotlight would be winding down.

"C'mon! My Spanish isn't that bad."

Stallone’s age and physical state are two of the most interesting things in this otherwise dull as dirt film. Though he has a freakishly impressive physique, every time Stallone moves on screen he shows those muscles are just a façade. He’s stiff and kind of a half-step slow, like he’s barely holding it together as the camera is rolling and then collapses into chair every time the director yells cut. I don’t know if Stallone is in quite as bad a shape as Liam Neeson was when they needed about 37 edits to show him climbing over a fence in his last “Taken” movie, but it is noticeable how little physical contact Stallone actually has with other people in the action scenes in “Last Blood.” He’s like the steroid-infused version of a porcelain doll that looks pretty but might break if you breathe on it wrong.

And Stallone’s face…ye gods. It’s another example of what years of plastic surgery and possibly growth hormones do to you, particularly when you keep getting it long after you should stop. Rambo is supposed to be an old man in this film but Stallone doesn’t look old. He doesn’t look young. He looks like luggage. And if you think there’s anything natural about it, compare it to how expressive Stallone’s face was in 1982. His face in 2019 is like an animatronic puppet with most of the fuses burnt out, unlined and largely lifeless expect for intermittent spasms of movement. Or compare it to how Clint Eastwood looked in “Million Dollar Baby” in 2004. He was 74 when that came out, a year older than Stallone in “Last Blood,” and he looks like an older version of the younger Clint Eastwood. 2019 Stallone looks like someone chiseled a gargoyle head based on a drawing of a bad photo of his younger self.

Seriously. LOOK AT THAT FACE!

“Last Blood” sees John Rambo back at the Arizona ranch where he grew up, trying to put his haunted decades of violence behind him. He lives there with a young Latina named Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal) and her…grandmother? The relationship between these three is kind of foggy. Gabrielle calls Rambo “Uncle John” but it that literal or figurative? Is she the daughter of Rambo’s sister or is she the granddaughter of the Rambo family maid who’s just been treated like part of the family. I get the sense they were caught between wanting it to be the former but realized the starkly visible age gap between Stallone and Monreal made the latter more believable and just decided to fudge it.

Anyway, Gabrielle decides to track down her deadbeat dad in Mexico and winds up kidnapped and forced into prostitution. Rambo rushes down to save her with no actual plan to do so and gets his ass kicked, then recovers and does rescue her before eventually luring Gabrielle’s super scummy Mexican captors back to the Rambo family ranch for a well-orchestrated orgy of revenge killing.

Stiff. Awkward. Looking like he might tip over at any moment. This is what Stallone looks like the whole film.

“Rambo: Last Blood” is NOT a good motion picture. It’s fast moving and exceedingly violent to the level of a torture porn flick, so you might be able to enjoy it if you are into that. But it’s a pedestrian telling of an ugly, unpleasant, and ultimately pointless story. The characters barely rise to the level of two-dimensional cartoons and they make extraordinarily stupid decisions because the plot needs them to. There’s no meaning or significance to anything. There’s not even any pro-Trump message about how Mexico is awful and we need to “Build That Wall!” The Mexicans in this movie could have easily been North Koreans or Russians or Arabs or Chinese…well, not Chinese. I don’t think Hollywood is allowed to make movies with Chinese bad guys any more. The point is they are simply generic villains who happen to be Mexican. And it all ends with…SPOILER ALERT!...Rambo going all “Temple of Doom” on the last bad guy in what feels more like an “Austin Powers” parody scene than a real action flick climax.

“First Blood” is a real story about real people dealing with real problems in the real world. “Rambo: Last Blood” is a mechanical construct that moves meat puppets about the screen. And Stallone co-wrote both of them! This may be the clearest sign yet of mental and emotional decline, not only in Stallone but in our popular culture as a whole. If Stallone cared at all about the Rambo character and franchise, why would he want to end it like this? Why would any fan want to watch it end like this?

This Throwdown unsurprisingly goes to “First Blood.” It was made in an era when even plain action flicks could aspire to be more than noisy, time-killing garbage. I don’t think the people who made “Rambo: Last Blood” or any of the people who enjoy it understand that even plain action flicks can have such aspirations. Maybe that will change someday but I suspect a lot of dead wood, human and philosophical, will have to be cleared away before it can happen.

John Rambo became a bigger fan of shirts as he got older...

“First Blood” (1982)

Written by Michael Kozoll, William Sackheim, and Sylvester Stallone.

Directed by Ted Kotcheff,

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Brian Dennehy, Richard Crenna, Bill McKinney, Jack Starrett, Michael Talbott. Chris Mulkey, John McLiam, Alf Humphreys, David Caruso, David L. Crowley, and Don MacKay.

“Rambo: Last Blood” (2019)

Written by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone.

Directed by Adrian Grunberg.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor, Jaoquin Cosio, Sheila Shah, Oscar Jaenada, Jessica Madsen, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Diana Bermudez, and Marco de la O.

...because no amount of weight lifting or steroids is going to make you look like THAT at 73.