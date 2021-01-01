First Babies of the New Year Make Their Debut

KIMT News 3 - The arrival of three babies at area hospitals are bringing smiles to many faces in the early hours of 2021.

Mayo Clinic announced its first baby born in the new year arrived at 12:50 a.m.

Paul and Sara Bailey of Kasson, are the proud parents of a little girl named Payton Mary.

The charge nurse at Olmsted Medical Center tells KIMT the first baby born there was a baby boy, and arrived at 2:45 a.m.

MercyOne North Iowa says its first bundle of joy arrived at 12:33 a.m.

Carson and Jami Blunt of Mason City, welcome a baby boy named Bennett.