First Alliance and IMAA partner to bring internet access to families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn -- 9 months ago Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association sent out a questionnaire to over one hundred immigrant and refugee families in Olmsted county. The results of the survey revealed people were worried about not having internet access.

With more people working from home and kids attending online schooling, IMAA has been working to find ways to better serve minority populations.

IMAA Project Coordinator, Rawhi Said, said "we help the entire community but it's our core mission to build bridges in the community, and helping refugee and immigrants in this time is probably more so needed than any other time before, because of the uncertainty."

Executive Director, Armin Budimlic, says so far they've been able to secure 200 laptops, to provide for families, and are now working to provide additional tech support and internet access.

He explains, “Doing distance learning it is really important that all families have access to equipment, and internet access so that they can be successful in life."

Budimlic tells KIMT News 3 they are hoping more businesses in the community see the benefits of the project and contribute to their fund.

The Rochester First Alliance Credit Union gave a ten thousand dollar donation to the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association. That money will benefit the non-profit's broadband internet fund.

The fund aims to get more businesses around the community to recognize the internet as a necessary utility.

Rochester First Alliance Marketing Director, Lisett Comai,says “We really feel like we're a cornerstone of the community, and that it's important to us to make sure that we're giving back and being a really good community partner."

First Alliance has a dedicated budget for community giving each year.

This year, a chunk of that money is going to improve internet access for families who find themselves working and learning from home during this pandemic.

CEO of Rochester First Alliance Credit Union, Mike Rosek, says “with the shift that's had to happen with in person, whether it's school, or work , there's a lot of families that simply can't afford it or don't have access.”

First Alliance is continuing to make this funding a priority to move progress on improved internet access forward.