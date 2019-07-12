First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, First Alliance Credit Union dropped off 2,000 lbs of pet food at Paws and Claws Humane Society.
First Alliance Credit Union collected 10 lbs of pet food for every new membership it opened during June.
"At any given time, we have 40 dogs and up to 30 puppies at a time so we go through a lot of dog food and cat food so its really helpful to get this donation from our very supportive community," says Paws and Claws Director Tanya Johnson.
First Alliance Credit Union donated pet food last year as well and plans to continue the tradition.
