Fireworks store owners hopeful to see a 'boom' in business

MASON CITY, Iowa - Roman candles, firecrackers, and artillery shells.

They're common fireworks, and all items you'll find at It's Lit Fireworks. Other than running into some snags with getting product in from overseas, owner Dan Winterfeld says the supply chain is catching up. So far, he says business has been good at all of his 16 stores across the Hawkeye State, including the Mason City location.

"We're looking forward to providing people something to do in their backyard and have fun and enjoy their freedom."

With many large-scale shows being cancelled or postponed this year, Winterfeld is predicting a 'boom' in business, of sorts, and customers creating their own pyrotechnic shows.

"We're seeing a lot of people wanting to put on thier own shows in their own backyards. They can be social distancing if they so choose, and do it with their family."

And if you're looking for something to add to your show, Winterfeld has everything for families who are looking for budget-friendly oohs and aahs, and for those who just want to go all out.

"Crazy Aces, Worm Burner, Shredder is a great cake. And we sell out of that one every year. You think you order enough and you hardly order enough of that one."

Under Iowa law, fireworks sales must end July 8th.