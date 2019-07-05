Fireworks rescheduled in three North Iowa communities

KIMT-TV NEWS – Fireworks shows have been rescheduled in three North Iowa communities.
Fireworks in Charles City and Clear Lake will now be set off at 10 pm Friday. Worth County says it has moved its fireworks show to Sunday to allow people to attend a concert Saturday night.
