Clear

Fireworks rescheduled in three North Iowa communities

Postponed due to rain.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 11:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS – Fireworks shows have been rescheduled in three North Iowa communities.

Fireworks in Charles City and Clear Lake will now be set off at 10 pm Friday. Worth County says it has moved its fireworks show to Sunday to allow people to attend a concert Saturday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Image

State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

Image

Drunk driving in July

Image

Are you proud to be an American?

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Image

Overnight boat collision

Community Events