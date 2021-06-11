Firefighters taking precautions while battling blazes in extreme heat

MASON CITY, Iowa - The searing heat outside can cause exhaustion in any profession that's primarily outdoors. That also goes for first responders.

At the Mason City Fire Department, hydration is key during extreme heat events. When it comes to gear, it's a full set of standard gear, complete with helmet, fire jacket and boots, no matter what the weather is outside. With working fires, extra personnel are requested immediately.

Thanks to having an in-house paramedic and EMS service, firefighter/paramedic Tim Cahalan says it takes a coordinated effort to make sure first responders get attention immediately if the first signs of trouble like heat exhaustion arise.

"We're pretty good at monitoring heat stress and recognizing if someone needs a break or rehab. People are given 10-15 minutes to take a break and get our vitals analyzed, and we can switch out with other personnel that are fresh."

With this early season heat in place, could it fuel more fires? Cahalan says some recent rainfall last month has helped lower the risk.

"Depending on how dry we stay, we could go back to those levels. Right now, it seems we're still green enough that we're not dealing with the wild or grass fires."

While they have run their typical amount of medical calls, Cahalan says on the shifts he's worked, he has yet to see any increase in heat-related calls.