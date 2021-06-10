Firefighters respond to Austin house fire amid heatwave

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday night on the 600 block of 11th St NE.

The call came in around 4:30 pm. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames according to the Austin Fire Chief, and everyone had already evacuated the building.

Due to the extremely hot temperatures outside, the Austin Fire Department called for mutual aid.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

A family member tells KIMT a kid was messing around with a lighter and accidentally lit his clothes on fire, and that eventually spread to the house.